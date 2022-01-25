47°F
LETTER: Home virus tests as election ploy?

Dan Carr Las Vegas
January 24, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/David Dermer)
I’ve ordered my four free home COVID tests, and I’m sure many others have as well. When all the tests are in the hands of the public, then very few will have to go to testing centers.

People testing positive at home will self quarantine. Positive rates will fall exponentially. Government officials will claim that they beat the virus and use that claim during the upcoming midterm elections.

Genius.

