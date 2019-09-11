83°F
Letters

LETTER: House Democrats in throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Richard J. Palyo Henderson
September 10, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I read in Sunday’s Review-Journal that the first order of business for the House Judiciary Committee and Chairman Jerry Nadler, after their six-week vacation, is to commence impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. As if we hadn’t enough of the Democratic waste-of-money Mueller investigation, we will now be subjected to Rep. Nadler and his cronies wasting resources, time and money with the hope of a mythical outcome while Rome burns.

Never mind the real problems we are facing at home with immigration, homelessness, gun violence, illegal drugs, gangs, murder rates, poverty, hunger, education, sanctuary cities — the list goes on and on.

This has been the most ineffective Democratic House I have ever witnessed. They have not done the job they were elected to do and have instead pursued their Trump Derangement Syndrome style of governance.

Ask yourselves: What have the Democrats done for the citizens of this country since they took control of the House? What have they done for the illegal population of this country since they took control? I’m sure you will find it pretty lopsided.

LETTER: Green energy and destruction in the Bahamas
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I wonder what the status of a “green” Bahamas would be after days of no sunlight and sustained 170 mph winds that most likely would have destroyed all the windmills and solar panels.

LETTER: Freudian slip
By James Moldenhauer, North Las Vegas

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

LETTER: Landlord rights
By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas

This letter is in response to Tuesday’s article about a nonprofit law firm in Las Vegas that advises tenants who are facing eviction.

LETTER: Walmart wrong
By Bob Jack, North Las Vegas

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

LETTER: Wasted food
By Jaden Biggs, Las Vegas

We receive free lunches at Centennial High School. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not.

LETTER: Timing questioned
By Knight Allen, Las Vegas

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

LETTER: Emissions omission
By Dirk Dahlgren, Las Vegas

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.