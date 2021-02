House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Tuesday’s Review-Journal included a picture of House Democrats marching the impeachment case to the Senate. Seeing this brings to mind the lyrics to on a ’70s song by Frank Sinatra: “Quick send in the clowns. Don’t bother, they’re here.”

The only thing missing from the photograph was the head clown, Nancy Pelosi.

My apologies if I have offended any real clowns by the comparison.