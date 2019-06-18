LETTER: HOV lanes a must for innovative traffic control

Ron Moers’ concerns regarding HOV lanes (June 14 letter) represent typical outdated views. Building more lanes has promoted only congestion and destroyed neighborhoods, all while spending more money to keep up with the traffic.

At some point, we have to utilize innovative concepts such as HOV lanes, public transportation, etc. If we keep pouring money into more lanes, people will only continue with the old habits.

What cities have solved their long-term traffic issues simply by adding lanes?