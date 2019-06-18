88°F
Letters

LETTER: HOV lanes a must for innovative traffic control

Jim Telschow Las Vegas
June 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Ron Moers’ concerns regarding HOV lanes (June 14 letter) represent typical outdated views. Building more lanes has promoted only congestion and destroyed neighborhoods, all while spending more money to keep up with the traffic.

At some point, we have to utilize innovative concepts such as HOV lanes, public transportation, etc. If we keep pouring money into more lanes, people will only continue with the old habits.

What cities have solved their long-term traffic issues simply by adding lanes?

LETTER: Office of US president deserves respect
Linda Lakin Las Vegas

Regarding the June 12, letter “Big Orange”: I respect the writer’s right to dislike President Donald Trump and to have issues with his comments.

LETTER: The value of the US Postal Service
By Fredric Rolando, Washington, D.C.

We appreciate your recent attention to the U.S. Postal Service in an editorial and a commentary response.