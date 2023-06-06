87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: How did the media become so biased?

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
June 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
"Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd (Larry French/SiriusXM/Getty Images)
"Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd (Larry French/SiriusXM/Getty Images)

I see that Chuck Todd has decided to leave as host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. My hope is that she will at least try to be a bit less partisan than Mr. Todd has been over the years. The media, along with “Meet the Press,” needs to hold our elected officials’ feet to the fire regardless of their political persuasion.

With 84 percent of the country polling that they do not trust the mainstream media, it should be a no-brainer to those in charge that everyone sees the obvious media bias. I can surmise only that they haven’t worked to be more fair and balanced because they honestly feel that Republicans are bad people and their agenda is not worthy of support or consideration.

I don’t really know how the media have become so biased over the years. Many of my Democrat friends rip on me for watching Fox News, implying my bias. Where else am I to go?

MOST READ
1
Teen girl, boyfriend sentenced for killing girl’s father
Teen girl, boyfriend sentenced for killing girl’s father
2
CARTOONS: Elon Musk has a new home
CARTOONS: Elon Musk has a new home
3
Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player
Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player
4
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
5
Knights’ Nicolas Hague getting last laugh at opponents’ antics
Knights’ Nicolas Hague getting last laugh at opponents’ antics
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
LETTER: Better Donald Trump than senile Biden
LETTER: Better Donald Trump than senile Biden
LETTER: The Beltway debt drams
LETTER: The Beltway debt drams
LETTER: IRS should stay in its lane
LETTER: IRS should stay in its lane
LETTER: Durham report gets buried by the media
LETTER: Durham report gets buried by the media
LETTER: The march of political correctness
LETTER: The march of political correctness