LETTER: How did the media become so biased?

"Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd (Larry French/SiriusXM/Getty Images)

I see that Chuck Todd has decided to leave as host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. My hope is that she will at least try to be a bit less partisan than Mr. Todd has been over the years. The media, along with “Meet the Press,” needs to hold our elected officials’ feet to the fire regardless of their political persuasion.

With 84 percent of the country polling that they do not trust the mainstream media, it should be a no-brainer to those in charge that everyone sees the obvious media bias. I can surmise only that they haven’t worked to be more fair and balanced because they honestly feel that Republicans are bad people and their agenda is not worthy of support or consideration.

I don’t really know how the media have become so biased over the years. Many of my Democrat friends rip on me for watching Fox News, implying my bias. Where else am I to go?