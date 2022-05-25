LETTER: How many crimes can you commit to avoid habitual status?

(Getty Images)

So a man with 82 arrests and nine felony convictions gets a sentencing deal in a recent Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting, in which he is not charged with being a habitual criminal (Friday Review-Journal).

I can see now why this man was out on the streets committing crimes instead of sitting in jail, where he clearly belongs. Justice in this town is a joke. And so the next time Wilson is arrested, he will have 83 arrests and 10 felony convictions. But I’m sure he still won’t be considered a habitual criminal.