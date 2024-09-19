74°F
LETTER: How to turn illegal voters into legal ones

LETTER: We were already fooled once
LETTER: This wasn’t appropriate on 9/11
LETTER: Time to address lithium battery fires
LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump
Joann Simmons Henderson
September 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I read in the paper again that there is an enormous number of illegals voting in our elections. The party of Donald Trump is once again using this lame assumption to diminish our democracy. This lie has been investigated over and over by many states, including Nevada. No voter fraud was found.

One letter to the editor cited more than 20 million undocumented noncitizens in our country. Then I guess it’s high time we created a path for the DACA “noncitizens “ to become citizens. We need to create a path for those who are doing exactly what we Americans are doing: Trying to support our families, keeping a roof over our heads, paying taxes and getting a chance to vote in our elections.

LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

LETTER: Time to address lithium battery fires
James McDonald Henderson

Electric vehicles are transporting these lithium-ion batteries every time they go somewhere. Let’s limit their charge to 30 percent, just to be safe.

LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump
Don Ellis Henderson

We Americans have a free speech law problem. Free speech should never apply when it is trying to accomplish doing away with our democracy.

LETTER: Get the national anthem right
Robert N. Summers Las Vegas

Persons selected to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” in public should be vetted.

LETTER: Harris’ inflation promises fall flat
John Dlouhy Las Vegas

I wonder why she and the administration haven’t done anything in the past 3½ years to help the small-business owners during that time.

LETTER: Trump’s incoherence on full display
Ann-Marja Lander Las Vegas

I watched Donald Trump’s response to a question on how he would make child care affordable. You did your readers a disservice by misrepresenting the exchange as normal.

LETTER: The NFL is pricing out its fans
Vince Coyle Henderson

I am an avid NFL football fan, and I am really angry at that league and what it has become.

LETTER: No excuse for Trump’s Arlington behavior
Joanne Schwartz Las Vegas

So the RJ supports the thumbs up and smiling photo-op former President Donald Trump held at Arlington because Gold Star families invited him?

