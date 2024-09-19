LETTER: How to turn illegal voters into legal ones

I read in the paper again that there is an enormous number of illegals voting in our elections. The party of Donald Trump is once again using this lame assumption to diminish our democracy. This lie has been investigated over and over by many states, including Nevada. No voter fraud was found.

One letter to the editor cited more than 20 million undocumented noncitizens in our country. Then I guess it’s high time we created a path for the DACA “noncitizens “ to become citizens. We need to create a path for those who are doing exactly what we Americans are doing: Trying to support our families, keeping a roof over our heads, paying taxes and getting a chance to vote in our elections.