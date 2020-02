Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Just a little musing: If a woman in Nebraska had to go to court to get Don Jr. to pay child support, the mother would be the most sought-after interview in America. Instead, it’s Hunter Biden being whispered about, so the media are “respecting the privacy of all parties.” There in a nutshell is the hypocrisy of the liberal press. What a travesty.