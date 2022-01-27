43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: If only mere mortals wouldn’t bother the education experts

Jim Fitch Henderson
January 26, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Many thanks to Richard Strickland for pointing out in his Friday letter that, if mere mortals would only stop trying to micromanage the Clark County School Board and just let the teachers teach, they’d all start doing their jobs. Really? That attitude makes me wonder if Mr. Strickland has the slightest idea what the district’s track record on student achievement reflects about the quality of their work while they’ve been doing their jobs — assuming, of course, he would agree education is in fact their job.

To Mr. Strickland’s point that we should be concerned about our own lives and responsibilities, thank you. But questioning the quality of our children’s education is included. Parents, please don’t be cowed into silence by bumbling bureaucrats and their sycophants.

MOST READ
1
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
2
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
3
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
4
EDITORIAL: For Joe Biden, the buck stops somewhere else
EDITORIAL: For Joe Biden, the buck stops somewhere else
5
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST