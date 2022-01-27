LETTER: If only mere mortals wouldn’t bother the education experts

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Many thanks to Richard Strickland for pointing out in his Friday letter that, if mere mortals would only stop trying to micromanage the Clark County School Board and just let the teachers teach, they’d all start doing their jobs. Really? That attitude makes me wonder if Mr. Strickland has the slightest idea what the district’s track record on student achievement reflects about the quality of their work while they’ve been doing their jobs — assuming, of course, he would agree education is in fact their job.

To Mr. Strickland’s point that we should be concerned about our own lives and responsibilities, thank you. But questioning the quality of our children’s education is included. Parents, please don’t be cowed into silence by bumbling bureaucrats and their sycophants.