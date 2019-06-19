LETTER: If we want better schools, we all must pay more
Maybe the gamers should also step up to the plate.
After reading many stories about the Clark County School District eliminating deans in order to close a budget hole, I offer a few facts and a suggestion.
If you have been in your home since 2007, you are paying about 15 percent less in property taxes today than you did in 2007. Maybe we could pay a bit more and eliminate this deficit. In addition, our major employers reap the benefits of a well-educated workforce. Maybe our gaming companies and other large employers can step up to the plate to show their support for our future (well-educated students) and erase this deficit.
We all want the best but, as usual, we do not want to pay for it.