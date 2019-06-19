90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: If we want better schools, we all must pay more

Tom Stamcoff Las Vegas
June 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

After reading many stories about the Clark County School District eliminating deans in order to close a budget hole, I offer a few facts and a suggestion.

If you have been in your home since 2007, you are paying about 15 percent less in property taxes today than you did in 2007. Maybe we could pay a bit more and eliminate this deficit. In addition, our major employers reap the benefits of a well-educated workforce. Maybe our gaming companies and other large employers can step up to the plate to show their support for our future (well-educated students) and erase this deficit.

We all want the best but, as usual, we do not want to pay for it.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: You get the respect you deserve
Jean Brandt Las Vegas

Perhaps if Donald Trump himself didn’t refer to his opponents with juvenile nicknames, the media, academia, Hollywood and everyday Americans wouldn’t call him names either.

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks in his office in Las Vegas on Thu ...
LETTER: ‘No confidence’ in Jesus Jara?
John Cole Las Vegas

I read how numerous principals conducted a vote of “no confidence” for Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara because he took away their deans

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Office of US president deserves respect
Linda Lakin Las Vegas

Regarding the June 12, letter “Big Orange”: I respect the writer’s right to dislike President Donald Trump and to have issues with his comments.