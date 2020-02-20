LETTER: Imagine if Democrats had cooperated with Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Imagine how much greater this country could be if the Democrats had accepted Donald Trump as our duly-elected president according to our Constitution. Since his inauguration, he has been called a “puppet of Vladimir Putin,” “incompetent,” “arrogant,” an “idiot,” “egotistical,” “ignorant,” “racist,” “the most corrupt president in our modern history” and “worse than Adolf Hitler.” Mr. Trump is worse than a lunatic murderer who killed 1.32 million innocent Jews in just three months? Are these people insane?

Mr. Trump was subjected to the Mueller investigation for almost two years, which found no obstruction of justice. He faced a corrupt FISA warrant on his policy adviser Carter Page, which lacked probable cause. He had a House of Representatives in which the majority would rather see him fail than to work with him for the betterment of this nation. And he was subjected to a purely partisan Impeachment that failed.

With all this, he still managed to secure our boarders and build the strongest economy this country has ever seen.

The Democrats need to stop these childish and vindictive tantrums and start working with our president for the betterment of this nation, as he will surely be elected to a second term.