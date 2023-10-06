LETTER: Imagining a deal between moderate House Republicans and Democrats

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Imagine a deal between moderate Republicans and Democrats to elect a Republican speaker who would shepard compromise appropriation bills to fund government for years to come.

Imagine that bipartisan majority passing legislation to secure our border. This could include physical and legal barriers to migrants who are not asylum seekers while expanding opportunities for migrants to work in areas where they are needed. That compromise could include pathways for those already in the country and finally resolving the status of Dreamers.

Imagine passing legislation that confirms law-abiding citizens’ constitutional rights to bear arms while effectively keeping them out of the hands of criminals and dangerously mentally ill persons while demanding safe storage and usage.

Imagine doing all this in an election year.

There may not be enough psilocybin extant to imagine all this.