LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Nevada Secretary of State recently raised the subject of illegal immigrant voting. Its report estimated that more than 5,000 immigrants provided papers for proof of identity to get a driver’s license/ID. It has also been pointed out that noncitizens can’t vote.

But when you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many of the 8 million to 18 million immigrants over the past four years would have the opportunity to become citizens and then vote in general elections?

If you take a figure in the middle, that would mean potentially 13 million new voters. Add to that the legal immigrants who have not obtained citizenship, and the number could grow to 25 million to 30 million new citizens.

While I don’t think Kamala could think that far ahead, her handlers certainly could. What would be the effect of 30 million votes in a national election, and to whom do you think those voters would owe allegiance?

So while those illegal immigrants could not significantly influence the 2024 election, what might their effect be in 2028?