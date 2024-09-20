72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
More Stories
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren K ...
LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe
President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: How to turn illegal voters into legal ones
From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, f ...
LETTER: This wasn’t appropriate on 9/11
Lou Young North Las Vegas
September 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Nevada Secretary of State recently raised the subject of illegal immigrant voting. Its report estimated that more than 5,000 immigrants provided papers for proof of identity to get a driver’s license/ID. It has also been pointed out that noncitizens can’t vote.

But when you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many of the 8 million to 18 million immigrants over the past four years would have the opportunity to become citizens and then vote in general elections?

If you take a figure in the middle, that would mean potentially 13 million new voters. Add to that the legal immigrants who have not obtained citizenship, and the number could grow to 25 million to 30 million new citizens.

While I don’t think Kamala could think that far ahead, her handlers certainly could. What would be the effect of 30 million votes in a national election, and to whom do you think those voters would owe allegiance?

So while those illegal immigrants could not significantly influence the 2024 election, what might their effect be in 2028?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren K ...
LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about.

President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

Traffic is seen backed up on eastbound I-40 west of Essex Road in California Saturday, July 27, ...
LETTER: Time to address lithium battery fires
James McDonald Henderson

Electric vehicles are transporting these lithium-ion batteries every time they go somewhere. Let’s limit their charge to 30 percent, just to be safe.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage before s ...
LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump
Don Ellis Henderson

We Americans have a free speech law problem. Free speech should never apply when it is trying to accomplish doing away with our democracy.

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. ...
LETTER: Get the national anthem right
Robert N. Summers Las Vegas

Persons selected to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” in public should be vetted.

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris and Lovette Jacobs, a fifth-year ...
LETTER: Harris’ inflation promises fall flat
John Dlouhy Las Vegas

I wonder why she and the administration haven’t done anything in the past 3½ years to help the small-business owners during that time.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, ...
LETTER: Trump’s incoherence on full display
Ann-Marja Lander Las Vegas

I watched Donald Trump’s response to a question on how he would make child care affordable. You did your readers a disservice by misrepresenting the exchange as normal.

MORE STORIES