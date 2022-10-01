LETTER: Immigration, liberal thinking and reality

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)

Lenny Talarico’s Sept. 24 letter criticizing the migrant buses to Martha’s Vineyard was ridiculous. I don’t think an air-conditioned bus ride to New York or anywhere else is endangerment, especially compared to the journey to get to the border in the first place.

But why can’t these people claim asylum in every state, including Hawaii? That way, every state can do its “fair share” in terms of dealing with the situation.

As for all of these purported self-righteous people claiming to be inspired by the Bible, how many progressives have actually volunteered to go to the border to bring these people to their cities or their homes? How many have sent money to the border states that have to deal with this situation directly?

It appears from the reactions of some of the “sanctuary city” mayors that they are not so welcoming after all.

This is not a stunt to pander to a political base of bigotry, racism and intolerance. Rather, it’s a chance to show the immeasurable hypocrisy of a political base that believes in “good for thee, but not for me.”

I suggest the government raise the sales tax in every state two percentage points so that everyone can participate in their “fair share” of the expense and relocation of these people to each state as they continue to come across the border. Then we will see how long this country has a taste for this massive influx.

Liberal thinking is always so intellectual until reality shows up.