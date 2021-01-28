42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Impeaching Trump when he’s already out of the White House

Robert Webb Las Vegas
January 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Why doesn’t everyone think it’s pure lunacy for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for which the sole purpose is to remove a president from office when he has already left office? We should all be outraged over the utter waste of taxpayer money on a process that will accomplish absolutely nothing.

MOST READ
1
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
2
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
3
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
4
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
5
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Capitol Building as seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Politicians owe allegiance to the Constitution
Michael Stilley Mesquite

Apparently, letter writer Carmine DiFazio forgets that our representatives and senators first and foremost owe their loyalty to the Constitution of the United States.

Tribute to Sheldon Adelson on the marquee at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in La ...
LETTER: In praise of Sheldon Adelson
Joshua Abbey Henderson

The list of Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson’s good deeds and contributions are too epic in scope, content and import to recount here.