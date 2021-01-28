LETTER: Impeaching Trump when he’s already out of the White House

Why doesn’t everyone think it’s pure lunacy for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial to remove a president from office when he has already left office?

(Getty Images)

Why doesn’t everyone think it’s pure lunacy for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for which the sole purpose is to remove a president from office when he has already left office? We should all be outraged over the utter waste of taxpayer money on a process that will accomplish absolutely nothing.