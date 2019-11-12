LETTER: Impeachment safeguards make Dem effort to remove Trump futile

No way the GOP Senate will convict.

Steve Danning’s Monday letter on impeachment is only half the story.

The Founding Fathers knew the people’s house (the House Representatives) might be inclined to impeach using a majority vote as a political weapon to thwart an opposing party’s presidential tenure. A House vote is an indictment only, not a conviction.

The counterbalance, a deliberate design of the framers, was the Senate, tasked with the responsibility of convicting a sitting president with a two-thirds vote. Not likely with the current makeup of the Senate.

In short, the House effort is an exercise in futility.