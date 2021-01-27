38°F
Letters

LETTER: In praise of Sheldon Adelson

Joshua Abbey Henderson
January 26, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Tribute to Sheldon Adelson on the marquee at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in La ...
Tribute to Sheldon Adelson on the marquee at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I first met Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson in 1995 at the original Sands Hotel when I was the program director for the Jewish Federation. They were hosting the Israel Independence Day Celebration that I helped organize. Las Vegas and Nevada have benefited greatly from their myriad mitzvahs (known and unknown) to our Jewish and non-Jewish community over the years. Miriam and Sheldon have sponsored galas and events at their properties for numerous nonprofit organizations. Each year, they bring local Holocaust Survivors together for a free Hanukkah brunch.

At the wonderful Adelson Educational Campus they built with other magnanimous local philanthropists – such as Toni and Victor Chaltiel — I was honored to produce with their support the annual Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival, now in our 20th year.

The list of Miriam and Sheldon’s good deeds and contributions are too epic in scope, content and import to recount here. Their commitment to help others defines the meaning of community. Their work continues to remind all of us that we, too, can create and share meaningful change in service to others. Sheldon’s memory and Miriam’s heart are a blessing to our future.

