80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Inclusivity and equity are musts in education

More Stories
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
LETTER: More on 1968
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
LETTER: Tragedy in the legal community
Dianna Rodriguez Las Vegas
April 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As someone deeply invested in the education system, I believe it’s time for change to ensure every student has the same access to quality education. Our current system often fails to address the diverse needs of students, leaving many behind and highlighting these inequalities. It’s time to re-examine education and start focusing on inclusivity, innovation and equity.

Inclusivity must be the root of our educational efforts. Every student, regardless of background, should feel valued and supported in his or her learning journey. This means embracing diversity, creating inclusive spaces and providing resources to meet the needs of all learners, including those with disabilities.

Furthermore, equity must be a big principle in education reform. Far too often, students from low-income communities or “different” backgrounds lack access to the same opportunities as their more affluent peers. It’s essential to address these systemic barriers and provide resources and support to level the playing field, ensuring every student has the same opportunity to thrive.

As a community, we should all take responsibility and advocate for change, while striving for policies that prioritize education. Whether it’s through grass-roots efforts, contacting officials or supporting organizations working for educational equity, we all have a role to play in creating change.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
NEVADA VIEWS: More than a superintendent search
recommend 2
LETTER: Appeasing Putin is a recipe for disaster
recommend 3
LETTER: Democrats for democracy?
recommend 4
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
recommend 5
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 6
LETTER: Biden moves to abandon Israel in favor of Hamas