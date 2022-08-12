LETTER: Inflation Reduction Act helps seniors

Thinkstock

Last fall, I turned 65 and got on Medicare, a program I’ve paid into for decades. I was thankful to be able to count on health care as I get older. But after my last doctor’s visit, the inevitable happened: I learned I could not afford a drug he had prescribed me. The prescription would have cost $170 a month. This is just not something my husband and I can afford on top of his drugs, which can run up to $300 a month.

Like all seniors, I don’t want to worry about being unable to afford a medication when I go to pick it up. I am so grateful to Senate Democrats for the Inflation Reduction Act, which enables Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs. This measure will help so many seniors in Nevada and nationwide. Thank you to my own senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen for voting to help seniors such as me.