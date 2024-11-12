LETTER: Instead of abortion, how about birth control?

It is mind-boggling that the most important issue some voters are concerned about is the ability of a mother to abort her unborn child. Where are the discussions about actual birth control and abstinence? They speak about their rights, but where are the baby’s rights?

When my husband and I married many years ago, we wanted to focus on our careers first, and we used birth control until we were ready to start a family. Yes, there are exceptions, but for those with unexpected pregnancies that become unwanted, think twice about what you are doing.