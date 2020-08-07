LETTER: Interstate 11 route has probably already been decided

Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

In his Monday column (“Public input solicited for route of I-11 across valley”), the Road Warrior writes that the Federal Highway Administration will have an online public meeting on this issue on Friday.I have lived here long enough to know that the decision no doubt has already been decided.

The hearing is a required so members of the public have a chance to voice their point of view.

But if you want to know where the new interstate is going, it’s simple to figure out. Just follow the money and see who owns the property where the route is scheduled to go and how recently it was purchased.