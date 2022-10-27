61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Is Nevada really fully recovered from the pandemic?

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
October 26, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo, a "Now Hiring" sign welcomes a customer entering a Best Bu ...
In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo, a "Now Hiring" sign welcomes a customer entering a Best Buy store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

In response to your Sunday story on the state’s full employment recovery:

My medical supplier, doctor’s office and the last restaurant I went to — I could go on and on — all state they are short-staffed and tell us to please be patient. It seems that people don’t want to work. Maybe they are fed up about their pay rate. Or maybe the state is paying them too much to stay home.

Either way it needs to be fixed, and they need to be accountable for their actions. There is so much house-cleaning to be done that it’s actually laughable.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
4
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
5
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Mail-in ballots and noncitizens.
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

We could address this country’s divide by eliminating any doubt that our elections are fair and accurate.

Photo taken in Loei, Thailand
LETTER: Ronald Reagan was no hero
John Burke Henderson

Commentary by Stephen Moore noted that President Ronald Reagan reduced inflation by initiating supply-side economy programs. Not mentioned was what else Reagan did to our economy.