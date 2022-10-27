LETTER: Is Nevada really fully recovered from the pandemic?

In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo, a "Now Hiring" sign welcomes a customer entering a Best Buy store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

In response to your Sunday story on the state’s full employment recovery:

My medical supplier, doctor’s office and the last restaurant I went to — I could go on and on — all state they are short-staffed and tell us to please be patient. It seems that people don’t want to work. Maybe they are fed up about their pay rate. Or maybe the state is paying them too much to stay home.

Either way it needs to be fixed, and they need to be accountable for their actions. There is so much house-cleaning to be done that it’s actually laughable.