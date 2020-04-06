LETTER: Is there a vaccine for cabin fever?

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Questions in an upside-down world:

Is there a vaccine for cabin fever yet? How do I get a bet down on the Review-Journal’s “What If” college basketball tournament? Do you think President Donald Trump will start calling it the “CNN virus”?

Why is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo getting more airtime than United? When did a box of N95 masks equal the cost of an Air Jordan 12 Reverse Taxi shoe? Will Mr. Trump stop giving the Medal of Freedom to golfers and start giving it to real heroes such as front-line hospital workers?