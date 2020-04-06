66°F
Letters

LETTER: Is there a vaccine for cabin fever?

Reid Grosky Las Vegas
April 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Questions in an upside-down world:

Is there a vaccine for cabin fever yet? How do I get a bet down on the Review-Journal’s “What If” college basketball tournament? Do you think President Donald Trump will start calling it the “CNN virus”?

Why is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo getting more airtime than United? When did a box of N95 masks equal the cost of an Air Jordan 12 Reverse Taxi shoe? Will Mr. Trump stop giving the Medal of Freedom to golfers and start giving it to real heroes such as front-line hospital workers?

LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.