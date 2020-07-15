LETTER: Is Trump headed for political oblivion?

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After the upcoming November general election, the Trump administration may be giddy with another Electoral College victory or it may be eating the ashes of four years of his turbulent governance. Either way, President Donald J. Trump is going to do it his way until the very end. No administrative senior official, campaign manager, family confidant or Fox News sycophant will supplant the gut instincts of this man who is on a personal mission to keep his America great.

The downside to this narcissistic approach is that he could actually win going away if he did listen to professional policy advisers while curtailing divisive Twitter rants, which only harden his oppositional base while galvanizing more independents against him. This isn’t 2016. Like Captain Ahab, his inability to compromise and moderate his behavior may well initiate his terminal ride into the deep sea of political oblivion.