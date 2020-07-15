94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: Is Trump headed for political oblivion?

Peter B. McMurran Henderson
July 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2020 - 9:37 pm

After the upcoming November general election, the Trump administration may be giddy with another Electoral College victory or it may be eating the ashes of four years of his turbulent governance. Either way, President Donald J. Trump is going to do it his way until the very end. No administrative senior official, campaign manager, family confidant or Fox News sycophant will supplant the gut instincts of this man who is on a personal mission to keep his America great.

The downside to this narcissistic approach is that he could actually win going away if he did listen to professional policy advisers while curtailing divisive Twitter rants, which only harden his oppositional base while galvanizing more independents against him. This isn’t 2016. Like Captain Ahab, his inability to compromise and moderate his behavior may well initiate his terminal ride into the deep sea of political oblivion.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
2
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
3
School district behind controversial funding bill
School district behind controversial funding bill
4
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
5
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST