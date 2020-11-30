47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: It will take a team effort to beat this pandemic

Brenda Beverly Las Vegas
November 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
NIAID-RML via AP
NIAID-RML via AP

John Pauli states in his Nov. 20 letter that “we need the federal government to contain the virus.” I agree there are certain things that we need the federal government to provide, such as leading the fight to develop a vaccine. However, the national government is not in a position to be able to make decisions about responses to the virus that are going to fit all states and all situations that may be novel to certain parts of the country.

The states can best make decisions about what kind of testing is needed and how severe their responses need to be in regard to personal protective equipment and shutting down businesses, etc.. Certain states certainly need to be more restrictive in their response, but it’s not one size fits all.

The resources of the federal government will be needed to get us through this battle, but the resources of the states are important, too. Let us expect our representatives — federal and local — to work together. We’ve all got a place in this fight, and we all have to pull together.

MOST READ
1
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
2
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
3
Las Vegas has tried for decades to wean itself off casinos. It hasn’t worked
Las Vegas has tried for decades to wean itself off casinos. It hasn’t worked
4
Las Vegas faces a steep climb in diversifying away from tourism
Las Vegas faces a steep climb in diversifying away from tourism
5
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: GOP claims in Silver State don’t hold water
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

I can guarantee that if Nevada had been called for Donald Trump, Adam Laxalt would not be saying a word about election integrity.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

Where is all the money going to come from to pay for all these freebies? Maybe free won’t end up being free after all. So who will pay when all is said and done?