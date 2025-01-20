LETTER: It’s all satire

So letter writer Steve Miller thinks Donald Trump is going to start wars with Panama and Denmark when he takes office (Jan. 13 letter). I’m guessing Mr. Miller is a depressed Democrat who can’t see the satire in all this. Let’s not forget Mr. Trump saying he’ll make Canada the 51st state and change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Let’s give Mr. Trump a chance to show what he can do this second term as president. The next four years can’t be worse than the last four under Joe Biden.