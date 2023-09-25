LETTER: It’s an orange cone conspiracy

Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Has anyone noticed the ridiculous number of orange cones on every roadway, with nary a worker in sight? They sit for days on end — and sometimes weeks — with their only purpose seemingly to create havoc for drivers. Maybe the orange cones are some sort of self-replicating AI New World Order torture designed to break the will of drivers and move us more rapidly toward solar mass transit that doesn’t work. But I suspect something else may be causing this madness. With the answers to a few questions, we might discover that the orange cone business is booming because of its cozy relationship with our political leadership in Southern Nevada.