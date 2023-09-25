77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: It’s an orange cone conspiracy

Janet Baker Las Vegas
September 24, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Has anyone noticed the ridiculous number of orange cones on every roadway, with nary a worker in sight? They sit for days on end — and sometimes weeks — with their only purpose seemingly to create havoc for drivers. Maybe the orange cones are some sort of self-replicating AI New World Order torture designed to break the will of drivers and move us more rapidly toward solar mass transit that doesn’t work. But I suspect something else may be causing this madness. With the answers to a few questions, we might discover that the orange cone business is booming because of its cozy relationship with our political leadership in Southern Nevada.

MOST READ
1
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
2
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
3
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
4
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
5
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the ...
LETTER: Will Michelle Obama ride to the rescue?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Rumors are rampant that former first lady Michelle Obama will come to the Democratic Party’s rescue in 2024 as the party nominee.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The Senate ditches its dress code
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

Recently, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will no longer enforce a dress code.

More stories
LETTER: ‘Paddock’ controversy is silly
LETTER: ‘Paddock’ controversy is silly
LETTER: Strip workers battle F1 construction
LETTER: Strip workers battle F1 construction
LETTER: Remember Ronald Reagan and the air traffic controllers?
LETTER: Remember Ronald Reagan and the air traffic controllers?
LETTER: Political elites ignore border chaos
LETTER: Political elites ignore border chaos
LETTER: We should all walk a mile in a teacher’s shoes
LETTER: We should all walk a mile in a teacher’s shoes
LETTER: America needs immigrants
LETTER: America needs immigrants