LETTER: It’s easy to call it a gun problem, but I it’s bigger than that

Are we going to return to the Wild West? Is middle America late to the gun party? Is carrying a handgun already the norm in poorer parts of big cities?

(Getty Images)

I read the account in the Review-Journal of an armed citizen killing a shopping mall gunman in Indiana. A good thing, I suppose. After reading that, how many of us visited Amazon to see what holsters were available for their pistol? Are we going to return to the Wild West? Is middle America late to the gun party? Is carrying a handgun already the norm in poorer parts of big cities? It’s easy to call it a gun problem, but I think it’s bigger than that. It feels like civilization is rapidly eroding.