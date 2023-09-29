81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
September 28, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

I read with interest Sen. Jacky Rosen’s opinion piece in Sunday’s Review Journal about a potential government shutdown. She says a shutdown would derail our economy as we feel the squeeze of high gasoline prices and rent.

Sen. Rosen fails to mention how she has voted more than 92 percent of the time with President Joe Biden and his failed economic and border policies. Under her watch, inflation has skyrocketed. Gasoline prices are more than $5 per gallon. Rent is unaffordable. Mortgage rates make it virtually impossible to afford a home. We have reduced oil production and rely on foreign dictators for our high-priced gasoline. Our schools are a disaster, our borders are open and spending is out of control with a national debt exceeding $33 trillion.

Yet Sen. Rosen sticks with Mr. Biden and has done nothing to stop this insanity. Instead, she derides those in Congress who are trying to stop this madness and wishes for them to rubber-stamp more of the same. I can’t wait until November 2024.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
3
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
4
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
5
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: It’s an orange cone conspiracy
Janet Baker Las Vegas

Has anyone noticed the ridiculous number of orange cones on every roadway, with nary a worker in sight?

More stories
CARTOON: The Gipper fades into history
CARTOON: The Gipper fades into history
Central Las Vegas fire leaves one person hospitalized
Central Las Vegas fire leaves one person hospitalized
Test out electric vehicles and e-bikes at this Saturday Clark County event
Test out electric vehicles and e-bikes at this Saturday Clark County event
Police: $1.4M in CCSD funds used in romance scams
Police: $1.4M in CCSD funds used in romance scams
Raiders report: Rookie avoids social media, focuses on improving
Raiders report: Rookie avoids social media, focuses on improving
Parts of rewards app still down after MGM cyberattack
Parts of rewards app still down after MGM cyberattack