LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

I read with interest Sen. Jacky Rosen’s opinion piece in Sunday’s Review Journal about a potential government shutdown. She says a shutdown would derail our economy as we feel the squeeze of high gasoline prices and rent.

Sen. Rosen fails to mention how she has voted more than 92 percent of the time with President Joe Biden and his failed economic and border policies. Under her watch, inflation has skyrocketed. Gasoline prices are more than $5 per gallon. Rent is unaffordable. Mortgage rates make it virtually impossible to afford a home. We have reduced oil production and rely on foreign dictators for our high-priced gasoline. Our schools are a disaster, our borders are open and spending is out of control with a national debt exceeding $33 trillion.

Yet Sen. Rosen sticks with Mr. Biden and has done nothing to stop this insanity. Instead, she derides those in Congress who are trying to stop this madness and wishes for them to rubber-stamp more of the same. I can’t wait until November 2024.