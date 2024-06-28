96°F
Letters

LETTER: Jacky Rosen misleads on Sam Brown and abortion

Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTER: Missing the mark
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Just sign here
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Glass houses
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Investing in news
Jane Klein Henderson
June 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I agree with Erik S. Larsen’s Sunday letter regarding the political ads hitting the airwaves. He singles out Jacky Rosen’s ads stating she is bipartisan and points out her inconsistencies.

Mr. Larsen didn’t mention a current ad from Sen. Rosen stating her Republican challenger, Sam Brown, wants to take away abortion rights in Nevada. But abortion rights are enshrined in Nevada law. A woman has the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks. In fact, no one in Nevada can take away the right to an abortion, including Mr. Brown.

We need senators who fight for the rights of American citizens instead of promoting endless handouts to illegals. We need a representative who will put Americans first. Sen. Rosen supports an administration that has total disregard for its own citizens.

THE LATEST
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTER: Missing the mark
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

These so-called CBO budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Just sign here
Brad Davis Henderson

Isn’t it fascinating that signatures are excruciatingly validated and litigated when it comes to appearing on the ballot, but ignored once the actual voting takes place?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Glass houses
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Both sides of the road are filled with potholes of corruption.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Investing in news
Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah

Review-Journal interns offer hope.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Trump owes an apology
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

Trump has never conceded. There is no proof that the election was illegitimate or voter fraud was an issue. Where is his and his party’s apology?

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Big government is a necessity
Don Ellis Henderson

Don’t let the big corporations tell you your life would be better without big government regulation or laws. I have been there and done that.

FILE - Baseball great Willie Mays. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
LETTER: A legend passes
Randy Klein Henderson

It’s with a very heavy heart that I received news that the greatest ball player of all time and an ambassador of the game has been brought up to the major leagues at the age of 93.

