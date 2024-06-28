LETTER: Jacky Rosen misleads on Sam Brown and abortion

A woman has the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks. In fact, no one in Nevada can take away the right to an abortion, including Mr. Brown.

I agree with Erik S. Larsen’s Sunday letter regarding the political ads hitting the airwaves. He singles out Jacky Rosen’s ads stating she is bipartisan and points out her inconsistencies.

Mr. Larsen didn’t mention a current ad from Sen. Rosen stating her Republican challenger, Sam Brown, wants to take away abortion rights in Nevada. But abortion rights are enshrined in Nevada law. A woman has the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks. In fact, no one in Nevada can take away the right to an abortion, including Mr. Brown.

We need senators who fight for the rights of American citizens instead of promoting endless handouts to illegals. We need a representative who will put Americans first. Sen. Rosen supports an administration that has total disregard for its own citizens.