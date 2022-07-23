102°F
LETTER: Jan. 6 and the summer of riots

Dave Downer Henderson
July 22, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Sunday has come and, once again, Review-Journal readers are treated to yet another installment of “Capitol Breach,” which breathlessly reports on the arrests and convictions of a few wackos who had the temerity to invade the sacred offices of our “leaders” on Jan. 6, 2021. Of course, this reporting is balanced by stories in the Review-Journal of the ongoing and thorough arrests and convictions of those BLM and antifa criminals who rioted, burned and looted throughout the United States for more than six months in 2020.

Oh, that’s right. There was almost zero reporting on the 2020 criminals. Never mind.

