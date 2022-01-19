LETTER: Jan. 6 attack worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11

What could be more disgusting than an attack by a nation’s own citizens on one of the most fundamental rights of a democratic republic?

A protestor is shown injured during a confrontation with police during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

It is disheartening to me that there are people who find comparing Jan. 6, 2021 to Pearl Harbor or 9/11 disgusting. In my opinion, Jan. 6 was worse than either of those attacks.

Pearl Harbor was an attack on our country by a foreign nation, and 9/11 was an attack by foreign actors. Jan. 6 was a planned attack on our nation perpetrated by our own home-grown domestic terrorists and supported by our own elected representatives based on an absolute falsehood.

What could be more disgusting than an attack by a nation’s own citizens on one of the most fundamental rights of a democratic republic?