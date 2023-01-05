LETTER: Jan. 6 committee elicits a shrug

Committee members arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

I trust that Clarence Page will forgive me if I could only shrug after reading his Friday commentary in the e-edition. After enduring four years of true “gaslighting” on the part of the Democratic Party — during which they wielded the Justice Department, the intelligence services and their own congressional committees like political machetes — it’s hard for me to pay attention, much less take seriously, any findings by the Jan. 6 committee. That, when added to the incendiary way Democrats encouraged violence on the Main Streets of America during 2020, makes it almost farcical for them to complain about a few hundred idiots invading the hallowed halls of Congress for a short while.

Under normal circumstances, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, would have appalled me. In fact, I utterly disapprove of the way former President Donald Trump has behaved since leaving office. At the same time, I can’t help but feel sympathy for the man, who was duly elected but never given the slightest chance to govern, absent the ruinous and unethical behavior of his opponents.