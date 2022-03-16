LETTER: Jesus Jara plays Captain Obvious

There is a need to boost student academic proficiency. Really? Who knew?

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools address at Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Thanks, Jesus Jara, aka Captain Obvious, for telling all of us what we already are painfully aware of. He states that student achievement is unacceptably poor, between what he cutely calls “proficiency deficiency” and low expectations (Saturday’s Review-Journal). He also says that there is a need to boost student academic proficiency. Really? Who knew?

He goes on to say “Unfortunately, this is not new,” and that he knew the data when he accepted the job as superintendent of the Clark County School District in 2018.

Astonishingly, he then asks, “Who bears this responsibility?” He answers his supposed rhetorical question with the typical deflection, “Every single one of us.” Every one of who? He doesn’t elaborate. Yet’s he’s the one being paid $320,000 annually to right the ship — but the ship continues to list badly to the point of nearly capsizing.

It seems Mr. Jara has been MIA for nearly five years. Maybe he would like us to find another scapegoat among the already grossly obese and bloated district administration. Or maybe just throwing more and more money at the problem will do the trick — like that ever works.

The buck should stop with Mr. Jara.