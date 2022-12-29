52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden against antisemitism

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
December 28, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats ...
FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee during a bill markup, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the most recent controversy involving Omar, retweeting video edited to suggest that the Minnesota congresswoman was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Joe Biden hosted a Hanukkah reception at the White House recently (“Biden denounces antisemitism at Hanukkah reception,” Dec. 20 Review-Journal). I wonder if Rep. Ilhan Omar was invited. Addressing antisemitism, Mr. Biden said, “Silence is complicity” and, “I will not be silent. America will not be silent.”

I don’t recall Mr. Biden speaking out to condemn Rep. Omar’s antisemitic remark, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby” as she accused Jews of buying influence in elections. Rep. Omar should have been removed from the House for her remarks. But, of course, she was not even censured.

If our president is so concerned about antisemitism, perhaps he should condemn that which is coming from his own political party.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
3
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
4
LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth
LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth
5
5 joining executive team at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
5 joining executive team at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Donald Trump walks off after speaking during a news conference in the Rose Gar ...
LETTER: Trump wearing an orange tan instead of a jumpsuit
Bill Heard Boulder City

They have a saying in law school: “Those who can, practice. Those who can’t, teach.” I would add a caveat: “Those who can’t, join Congress.”

More stories for you
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: Universal mail ballots in Nevada are a bad idea
LETTER: Universal mail ballots in Nevada are a bad idea
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
COMMENTARY: Ghosts of past, present and future issue ominous warnings for Jews
COMMENTARY: Ghosts of past, present and future issue ominous warnings for Jews
LETTER: Joe Biden acts like Scrooge
LETTER: Joe Biden acts like Scrooge