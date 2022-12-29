LETTER: Joe Biden against antisemitism

FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee during a bill markup, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the most recent controversy involving Omar, retweeting video edited to suggest that the Minnesota congresswoman was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Joe Biden hosted a Hanukkah reception at the White House recently (“Biden denounces antisemitism at Hanukkah reception,” Dec. 20 Review-Journal). I wonder if Rep. Ilhan Omar was invited. Addressing antisemitism, Mr. Biden said, “Silence is complicity” and, “I will not be silent. America will not be silent.”

I don’t recall Mr. Biden speaking out to condemn Rep. Omar’s antisemitic remark, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby” as she accused Jews of buying influence in elections. Rep. Omar should have been removed from the House for her remarks. But, of course, she was not even censured.

If our president is so concerned about antisemitism, perhaps he should condemn that which is coming from his own political party.