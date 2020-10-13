LETTER: Joe Biden is an empty suit

Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Has anyone noticed that Joe Biden offers no specifics to how he is going to accomplish anything? He keeps saying that we will accomplish this together … we will do this together. Accomplish and do what together?

He says he will be responsible for health care, Social Security and education. Again, responsible for what and do what? There are no plans here just words.

His big plan of “listening to the experts” when it comes to beating COVID-19 actually means he will pass a mask mandate. Wow, that should stop it in its tracks (I guess he forgot about the rest of the world). Does this man have any original idea or is everything just platitudes and ramblings?