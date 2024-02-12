43°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter and bad memories

Nicholas Gartner Henderson
February 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
There I was, waiting to get my 10 gallons of gasoline. I noticed the Reagan bumper sticker and asked the nice lady, also waiting: Why would you vote for Reagan? She started with how stupid it was to be waiting to get 10 gallons of gas and took off from there. Double-digit inflation, double-digit unemployment, double-digit interest rates and our citizens being murdered all over the world.

Sound familiar?

That night I watched the news on TV and started reading the newspaper every day. I had not been paying attention, just voting for whoever the union supported.

Here’s to our fellow citizens voting with their wallets and not paying attention to personalities.

