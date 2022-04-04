74°F
LETTER: Joe Biden speaks the truth about Putin

Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas
April 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
I would like to know why it is politically incorrect to call Vladimer Putin what he actually is. He is an amoral, barbarian butcher who purposely targets woman and children. Why is it politically incorrect to call for regime change in Russia?

President Joe Biden says that Putin must go, and he gets roundly criticized for advocating regime change. Putin is doing everything that Hitler did, only more efficiently with missiles and artillery. Yet it is politically incorrect to call for his ouster. I just don’t get it.

