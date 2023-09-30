82°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden stands with striking autoworkers

Don Perry Las Vegas
September 29, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden is joining with the UAW in its strike. Maybe he can explain that the reason the union is on strike is because his policies have erased more than 28 percent of their earnings in the past three years. So, Mr. President, make sure you are in a friendly, easily controlled area so you can control the narrative.

As our president stands with the striking workers, he and his administration can take pride in what they have accomplished. Absolutely nothing.

