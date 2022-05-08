77°F
LETTER: Joe Biden starting to sound like Hillary

David Lyons Las Vegas
May 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Hillary called them deplorable. Now our sitting president is saying that citizens who support America as being great (MAGA) are of questionable character. Will he be asking the FBI to investigate people who wear red hats, as he did with parents who question what schools are teaching?

Given that we have elections coming up, I would like Nevada’s current officeholders to articulate their position on these issues. Voters in this state who consider themselves Americans deserve to know the opinions of those they elect.

