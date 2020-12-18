LETTER: Joe Biden will take the country backward

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

With the election of Joseph Biden as president, Americans have decided to take a step backward.

Mr. Biden has already agreed to, upon taking office, returning the United States to the Paris climate accord, which involves a huge transfer of wealth from America to Europe while major polluters such as China and India continue about their business and are not held accountable. He will not hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more 300,000 American deaths. He had indicated a willingness to return to the Iranian nuclear deal, which will allow the Iranians to develop a nuclear bomb and continue to engage in terrorist attacks in the Middle East. He has filled Cabinet posts with Obama-era cronies such as John Kerry and has used race and sex, rather than ability, as the No. 1 criteria for job qualifications in the name of diversity.

All of this spells major problems for this country, and it is truly unbelievable than 80 million-plus people could be so ignorant.