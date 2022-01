Joe Biden speaks during a town hall event. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

How many of you remember the 1997 movie “Wag the Dog”? It was about a war faked in Albania to draw attention away from the White House. Now all of a sudden we have this war building up in Ukraine at a time when all of President Joe Biden’s policies are in the toilet. Coincidence? I think not.