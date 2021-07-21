LETTER: Joecks column on voter suppression was disingenuous

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Friday’s voter suppression column by Victor Joecks was disingenuous at best, lying by omission at worst. OK, maybe we shouldn’t label it “voter suppression.” But how can you not admit that voting in many places has become more difficult? One would have to ask: Why are states making it more difficult to vote? I think reasonable people know why.

Two facts from the Brenner Center For Justice: At least 16 mail voting restrictions in 12 states will make it more difficult for voters to cast mail ballots that count. At least eight states have enacted 11 laws that make in-person voting more difficult.

Shouldn’t we be making it easier for all people to vote, not harder?