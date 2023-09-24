LETTER: Judge needs to come down hard on killers of bicyclist
Psychopaths can rarely be rehabilitated.
Whoever the judge is who tries these two young killers of the bicylist needs to be mindful that psychopaths cannot be rehabilitated. It is very fortunate that these two were apprehended so early in their trajectory.
Furthermore, Elon Musk owes profound and public apologies to both Sabrina Schnur and the Review-Journal for the havoc he carelessly unleashed via his Twitter/X account to their detriment.