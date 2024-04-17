LETTER: Justice is not always served

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

First, after the O.J. Simpson murder trial in the 1990s, jurors acknowledged that a guilty verdict was deserved but they made a decision based upon racial considerations. Then when O.J. tried to get his stolen possessions back in Las Vegas, he ended up in prison for years. This was not justice in either case.

Second, extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was initially rejected by Congress. The act was abused and illegally used in spying on Donald Trump and his campaign. It more than deserves rejection. Of course, this will not prevent the “intelligence community” from performing more illegal acts.