71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Justice is not always served

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: O.J.’s executor lives up the poor reputation of lawyers
O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
(Getty Images)
COMMENTARY: Think the ’24 election Is ugly? 1828 says ‘hold my beer’
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: No comfort in falling inflation rates
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
April 16, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

First, after the O.J. Simpson murder trial in the 1990s, jurors acknowledged that a guilty verdict was deserved but they made a decision based upon racial considerations. Then when O.J. tried to get his stolen possessions back in Las Vegas, he ended up in prison for years. This was not justice in either case.

Second, extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was initially rejected by Congress. The act was abused and illegally used in spying on Donald Trump and his campaign. It more than deserves rejection. Of course, this will not prevent the “intelligence community” from performing more illegal acts.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: No comfort in falling inflation rates
John Severson Henderson

I suggest that our politicians spend less time attacking each other and more time developing a plan to reduce inflation.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
LETTER: Jacky Rosen runs from her Democrat-ness
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Cobey Du’bravo’s Wednesday letter in which he criticized Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign ad for implying she is a maverick Democrat.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor
Eve Laurie Las Vegas

Higher prices will result. Poor families will still pay a higher price for food because Alber-Krog will still control the distribution of food.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Elections and artificial intelligence
recommend 2
LETTER: The O.J. jury got it right
recommend 3
LETTER: Ask yourself: Are you better off now than three years ago?
recommend 4
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 5
LETTER: Appeasing Putin is a recipe for disaster
recommend 6
LETTER: Democrats for democracy?