LETTER: Kamala Harris has learned ‘the game’

In this image from video, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

In his Sunday letter to the editor, Ken Anderson is taken aback that Sen. Kamala Harris “was proudly selected due to her sex and race, not her policies or opinions. Anyone see a disconnect here?” Obviously, Mr. Anderson never had concerns about the historical and political facts of this country from its inception in 1776 and before.

Our Constitution was written and became the law of our country so that white male Protestants would be the only qualified candidates to hold political office. So now you complain that it’s not fair others have learned the game you and yours created. Wake up and smell reality.