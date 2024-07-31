LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal

During an October 2020 CBS interview, reporter Norah O’Donnell asked Kamala Harris to comment on a report that she was ranked as the “most liberal U.S. senator in Congress.” Ms. Harris cackled and attempted to brush it off, attributing it to a comment made by Republican Mike Pence. Once Ms. O’Donnell informed her that the ranking actually came from the nonpartisan GovTrack.us site, she explained that her views would not influence her support of President Joe Biden. Now, being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, does anybody really think that her ultra-liberal views will not re-emerge if she is actually elected president?