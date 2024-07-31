94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airp ...
Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool)
More Stories
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
LETTER: Kamala Harris should go for a Dream Team
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s rope-a-dope
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara talks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal du ...
LETTER: Clark County School Board asleep at the switch
(Getty Images)
Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?
J.J. Schrader Henderson
July 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

During an October 2020 CBS interview, reporter Norah O’Donnell asked Kamala Harris to comment on a report that she was ranked as the “most liberal U.S. senator in Congress.” Ms. Harris cackled and attempted to brush it off, attributing it to a comment made by Republican Mike Pence. Once Ms. O’Donnell informed her that the ranking actually came from the nonpartisan GovTrack.us site, she explained that her views would not influence her support of President Joe Biden. Now, being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, does anybody really think that her ultra-liberal views will not re-emerge if she is actually elected president?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s rope-a-dope
Merritt Carlton Las Vegas

For the good of the country, Mr. Biden stepped aside. I pray history will show he pulled off the greatest “rope-a-dope” since Muhammad Ali’s 1974 defeat of George Foreman.

(Getty Images)
Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I sometimes wonder if Democrats are living in the same country as I am. I don’t know how they are not concerned with the high cost of food, gasoline, mortgages, rent and retail items.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns
Brad Swart Henderson

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

It was heartwarming to see the media praise Joe Biden for his selfless act of withdrawing from the presidential campaign.

The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csst ...
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game
recommend 2
VICTOR JOECKS: Diversity pick complicates push to dump Biden
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
recommend 4
LETTER: Joe Biden should step aside now
recommend 5
LETTER: What are the major political parties doing?
recommend 6
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court