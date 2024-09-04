LETTER: Keep families together

Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Keeping Families Together executive order. Thus, undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens live under the threat of deportation.

I think we can all agree that separating families, regardless of the immigrant status of one spouse, is fundamentally, ethically and morally wrong. However, in our system of government and law, the president cannot solve this problem with the wave of the pen.

We must demand that our legislators immediately provide clear and common-sense immigration reform that removes the threat of splitting apart families.