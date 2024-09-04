93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Keep families together

Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration ...
Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The FBI needs to arrest itself
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thom ...
LETTER: Visualizing Harris’ unchanged values
Jeff German at Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jun ...
LETTER: Much respect for deceased journalist
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road. (Michael Q ...
LETTER: Harris prepares to repeat this past mistake
Richard Kimmell Las Vegas
September 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Keeping Families Together executive order. Thus, undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens live under the threat of deportation.

I think we can all agree that separating families, regardless of the immigrant status of one spouse, is fundamentally, ethically and morally wrong. However, in our system of government and law, the president cannot solve this problem with the wave of the pen.

We must demand that our legislators immediately provide clear and common-sense immigration reform that removes the threat of splitting apart families.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The FBI needs to arrest itself
Rick Kern Incline Village

So, Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed what those of us claimed almost 4 years ago; that the FBI, DOJ and Facebook (now Meta) committed election interference.

Jeff German at Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jun ...
LETTER: Much respect for deceased journalist
Eliza Ahad Las Vegas

Even though I only learned who Jeff German was after watching the Robert Telles trial, I have learned so much more.

Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center i ...
LETTER: Justice delivered
Gene Roman New York City, N.Y.

In response to the conviction in the murder of Jeff German.