89°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Killing Roe could impace future surgical training

Nicole Moss Las Vegas
July 28, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Poet Elle Hope performs during a pro-abortion rally organized by Planned Parenthood of the Rock ...
Poet Elle Hope performs during a pro-abortion rally organized by Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Sunset Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With dismay, I read about the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I recently retired after practicing OB/GYN in Las Vegas for 20 years. During my residency, I received invaluable education on treatment of miscarriage and abortion. Surgical training gave me the confidence and ability to treat both conditions up to 24 weeks of gestation.

About 12 years ago, I received a call from a local emergency room in the middle of the night about a 15-week pregnant woman who was bleeding. She was in critical condition and needed to proceed with a surgical procedure to treat her miscarriage. Fortunately, I was able to perform the surgery without complications with limited resources at 4 a.m. The patient recovered and subsequently had another pregnancy which she was able to carry to term and deliver a healthy baby.

I fear that the future limited surgical training OB/GYN physicians will receive in treatment of abortion will have an impact for all pregnant women. I also strongly believe in a woman’s right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy, and that decision should be squarely between her and her physician. We must work to codify Roe into law.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
3
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
4
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
5
Report: Siegel Group execs used deception, harassment to evict tenants during COVID
Report: Siegel Group execs used deception, harassment to evict tenants during COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Deceit and corruption still alive and well in Southern Nevada
Rich Watson Las Vegas

The recent articles on the disposition of thousands of traffic violations should reassure everyone that the culture of deceit and corruption that has been a bedrock of this community is very much alive and well.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: The Biden fist-bump
James Ford Las Vegas

My real concern is the trips that Donald Trump made as president to meet with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Victor Joecks, Joe Biden and COVID
Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

Science is hard, but most members of the public want absolutely risk-free solutions. That’s not the way it works.