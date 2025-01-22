34°F
Letters

LETTER: LA fires and common sense

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Of course, Las Vegas used more water last year
Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways
Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
LETTER: A tale of two fish
Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada Democrats vote to allow biological men in women’s sports
Steven Ginther Mesquite
January 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The fires in Los Angeles demonstrate that human development cannot coexist with nature and wildlife. The policies that allow the unmanaged brush and forest to exist in these developments are clearly a bad idea. Either development takes the land, or we leave it untouched for wildlife and forest to live without human intervention.

With every disaster now blamed on climate change, it should become apparent that the blame game is not a solution. We have focused our resources on reversing climate change, but this has done nothing to slow the move toward warmer temperatures. A smart person would realize that solar and wind energy have massive carbon footprints and provide little positive solutions. A smart person would see we need to put our resources and planning into adjusting to a warming planet.

With our present technology, we lost the fight to reverse the warming trend. The fiasco in LA with water, endangered fish the size of a pencil and unmanaged brush competing with housing development puts forth the desperate need for common-sense polices for future development and growth.

Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways
Michael Edens Las Vegas

I am insulted by Rep. Lee’s presumption that we are ignorant. She must issue an apology to her constituency and reverse her position.

Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
LETTER: A tale of two fish
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

I didn’t realize Nevada fish were worth saving more than California fish.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Trump trolls Canada and Greenland.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’
David Baker Las Vegas

A “Be on the Lookout Order” is scheduled to be initiated to rid California and the nation of this criminal menace once and for all.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A learning tool
Duane Mattox Las Vegas

Review-Journal stories on the Legislature help high school students

The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
Robert Rovere Las Vegas

Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Both parties are to blame.

